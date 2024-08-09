sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him

Published 15:06 IST, August 9th 2024

Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" for judges and was welcomed by Chief Justice

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, August 9th 2024