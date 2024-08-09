Published 15:06 IST, August 9th 2024
Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" for judges and was welcomed by Chief Justice
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" | Image: PTI
