×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:34 IST

AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, following this Congress found itself in disarray, voicing differing opinions, exposing an open divide.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, Congress found itself in disarray, voicing differing opinions, exposing an open divide within the party. 

Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu denounced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) terming them "thugs." Bittu's scathing remarks questioned the integrity of the AAP, labeling them as hypocrites who promised Swaraj and Jan Lokpal but resorted to corruption. He highlighted the ongoing corruption case in Delhi as merely scratching the surface, emphasizing the yet-to-be-resolved issues surrounding Raghav Chadha. The conflicting response from Congress leaders underscores a palpable divide within the party. 

Advertisement

Congress bigwigs call Kejriwal’s arrest ‘unconstitutional'

This comes following several Congress leaders opposed to Arvind Kejriwal's arrest calling it the “death of democracy" and “unconstitutional".

Criticising PM Modi's government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarded how Arvind Kejriwal was arrested as “unconstitutional".

Advertisement

“Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly, and of course attack their policies and working style - this is democracy. But in this way, using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfil one's political objective and weakening them by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy," wrote Priyanka Gandhi on X in Hindi.

Criticising the present situation of Delhi Chief Minister, Congress leader Udit Raj said that the heavy police security around the Delhi CM's residence turned it into a “camp" as if Arvind Kejriwal is a “dacoit".

Advertisement

“A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," wrote Rahul Gandhi on X.

Mentioning the freezing of Congress' accounts and arrest of Hemant Soren, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticised the manner in which CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED officials. “What is this way of reaching someone's house to arrest them? Be it freezing Congress' accounts, arresting Hemant Soren, or arresting Arvind Kejriwal, ED is just relating it to the elections. There is no other explanation. We condemn this action. You cannot kill a democratic party right before the elections," he told reporters.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

a few seconds ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

a few seconds ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

a minute ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

a minute ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

2 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

7 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

8 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

13 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

18 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

18 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

19 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

20 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

21 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

22 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

22 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo