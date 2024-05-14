Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take action against his close aide. “Yesterday an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Vibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to the Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed for strict action in the incident...", AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in an official statement.

Maliwal had claimed that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. Maliwal has accused Bibhav of beating her at the CM's residence. Officials said that two PCR calls were made around 10 am, after which a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence. While an immediate reaction from the Chief Minister's residence is awaited, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it ‘fake news’.

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Close Aide?

Bibhav Kumar has been in the spotlight recently due to his dismissal from the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary by the Delhi Vigilance Department. The department cited his "illegal appointment" as the reason behind the decision.

This move came in light of a 2007 case against Kumar for charges related to assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duty.

Adding to the controversy, in February, Bibhav Kumar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

BJP Lambasts AAP

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and highlighted Maliwal's silence during the time of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and noted that she was not even in India at that time.

“AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was in fact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time,” Malviya wrote on X.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP leader Kapil Mishra asked AAP to issue a clarification on the matter. “Did Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav beat up Swati Maliwal? Will the Chief Minister’s office give any clarification? May God grant that the news of the beating of a female Rajya Sabha MP in the Chief Minister’s house is false,” he said.

‘Perpetrators Must be Held Accountable’, NCW Swings Into Action

Meanwhile, the NCW will be sending an inquiry team to look into the alleged assault of Maliwal. The NCW said it will also send a formal letter to the Delhi Police to send an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. "MP Rajya Sabha Smt Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM's residence. The National Commission for Women (NCW) vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team. "Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi Police to send an ATR in this matter in 3 days," the NCW said in a post.