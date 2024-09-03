sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • AAP's Amanatullah Khan Dealt in 'Tainted' Cash Transactions; Avoided Probe: ED

Published 17:03 IST, September 3rd 2024

AAP's Amanatullah Khan Dealt in 'Tainted' Cash Transactions; Avoided Probe: ED

The ED also accused Khan of "non-cooperation" and "avoiding investigation," stating that he had only responded to one out of the 14 summonses issued to him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amanatullah Khan
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced before a court by the Enforcement Directorate offcials in connection with a money laundering case, | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:03 IST, September 3rd 2024