New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Delhi after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested against each other over the recently concluded Chandigarh Mayoral elections. For the unversed, the BJP has registered a thumping victory in Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, following which AAP and other INDI leaders have claimed that the election was rigged. AAP workers were seen tearing off posters put up by the BJP. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are also expected to take part in the protest. On the other hand, the BJP is also holding an agitation outside AAP headquarters.

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP workers and leaders protest against BJP over allegations of rigging in Chandigarh mayor election. pic.twitter.com/qjgtICaGib — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

AAP-BJP Faceoff in Delhi Over Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: 5 Points

Security has been beefed up in the central parts of Delhi to maintain law and order situation. Police said that permission was not been granted to both the parties for demonstration.

"Delhi Police are on alert due to Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration in Delhi. Police did not give permission for the demonstration. Police have received information about the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party workers from many areas of Delhi and also from Punjab," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Additional forces have been deployed in the vicinity of the ITO area. Besides traffic has been diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to alternative routes.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed that his party's MLAs and councillors have been "placed under house arrest ahead of the protest".

"Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest," he said, adding that "police should issue a clarification on this".