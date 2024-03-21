Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for an emergency meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening. The officials reached the AAP leader's residence shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy linked to money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, “The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM.”

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM." https://t.co/TiLV7Axzt5 pic.twitter.com/OYdpcJEyon — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The ED officials said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it had a search warrant, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons was fixed for hearing and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return, for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

(with PTI inputs)