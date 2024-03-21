×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:02 IST

AAP Calls For Emergency Meeting As ED Reaches Kejriwal's Residence

The AAP has called for an emergency meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED
AAP Calls For Emergency Meeting As ED Reaches Kejriwal's Residence | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for an emergency meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening. The officials reached the AAP leader's residence shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy linked to money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order. 

Advertisement

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, “The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM.”

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM." https://t.co/TiLV7Axzt5 pic.twitter.com/OYdpcJEyon

— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The ED officials said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it had a search warrant, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons was fixed for hearing and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

Advertisement

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Advertisement

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return, for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

a few seconds ago
Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a few seconds ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

11 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

13 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

16 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

17 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

17 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

19 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

20 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

26 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

27 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

29 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

33 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

35 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

40 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo