Punjab: Punjab Cable Operators on Tuesday have leveled scathing allegations against the Bhagwant Mann government and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, accusing them of orchestrating a dramatic attack, involving physical assault and intimidation tactics.

The cable operators claim that the AAP MLA is attempting to hijack their network, and they allege the involvement of AAP goons in the assault.

In a press conference, Punjab Cable Operators presented their case, detailing the alleged physical assault by the AAP MLA and claiming that the attack was part of a larger attempt to take control of the cable network.

The operators contend that they are facing intimidation tactics from the AAP government.

“Govt officials are directly involved in hijacking the cable network. If they wanted to operate the cable network they should invest 500-700 crore to establish their network. But they were trying to hijack instead of jumping into market competition. AAP govt goons are forcibly snatching the network from operators and also assaulting operators. Cable is being run through content not through hijacking. Let customers decide which operator they want to choose. People want connection on the basis of content. Yesterday these goons attacked a cable operator with sharp edged weapons. As a result, he was injured sitting next to a dark blue turban. We will approach TRAI if need be," the Operators said in the Press Conference, adding that there is ‘Ravan Raj’ in Patiala.



Claiming that no cases have been registered against the goons so far, the operators said, “Victim Sonu was attacked to kill but luckily he escaped narrowly.”

Cable Operators Approach High Court Against AAP Govt

The allegations have escalated to the point where the cable operators have approached the High Court against the AAP government.

The court has responded by issuing a stay on the FIR filed against the cable operators, acknowledging the seriousness of the accusations.

Shocking Footage Of The Attack Emerges

The CCTV footage, that purportedly shows the dramatic attack on the cable operators, has surfaced.