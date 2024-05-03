Advertisement

The AAP dispensation convening a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly is "completely illegal" and the lieutenant governor should prorogue the House and instruct the government for holding a full-fledged winter session, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Wednesday.

The three-day session will begin from January 16, the Assembly secretariat has informed.

Bidhuri said under rules, it is necessary to call three full-time sessions, a budget session, a monsoon session, and a winter session in a calendar year.

"However, the Kejriwal government did not convene the winter session this time. This rule is made by Parliament and applies to the Delhi Legislative Assembly too. Not calling the winter session of the Delhi Assembly is a violation of the rules of the Parliament," said the Leader of Opposition.

He requested the lieutenant governor to prorogue the previous session and instruct the government to convene a full-time winter session of the Assembly.

Also, he said, the government should be instructed that 15 days' notice should be issued for the winter session and there should be a question hour in accordance with other constitutional arrangements so that the rules and traditions of democracy can be properly followed.

"The LG is requested to cancel the session from January 16 and issue instructions to the government to convene a full-time session of the Assembly," he said.

The upcoming session has been made a part of the previous session. This is completely against rules, Bidhuri claimed.

This is being done because the session was not prorogued after the previous session was over. If the session ends, it is declared prorogued, and this information is sent to the lieutenant governor, he said.

"That's why it is mandatory to take the permission of the lieutenant governor while convening the next session, but ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government has come, the rule of prorogation is being violated continuously so that the permission of the lieutenant governor is not required," he charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Assembly to the objections raised by Bidhuri.

He further alleged that the AAP government for "political purposes" called sessions in the past for one-two days as extension of the previous session. The right to ask questions is also taken away from the members in the name of special sessions, he said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should tell whether rules are flouted like this in any other Assembly? This clearly shows that he has no respect for these elected institutions called temples of democracy and is openly flouting rules only for his political purposes," he charged.

Delhi is facing various problems related to water supply, air pollution, ration distribution and transport and cleaning of the Yamuna river that need to be discussed in the Assembly. Instead, the AAP government focusses on discussions to attack the Centre and its political opponents, he added.