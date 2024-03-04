Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

AAP Leader Shoots BJP Worker in a Broad Daylight in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

It is being said that there was a dispute over land between Amar Agrawal and Gopal Giri.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
AAPleader shoots BJP worker | Image:pexels
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Amar Aggrawal shot a BJP Worker in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Monday. The victim has been identified as Gopal Giri.  It is being said that there was a dispute over land between Amar Agrawal and Gopal Giri. 

Reports said that the accused fired from behind, hitting the BJP worker in the shoulder. He was brought to Kharsia Community Health Center in critical condition, where, after initial treatment, he was referred to Raigarh Medical College after assessing his condition. As soon as the news spread, there was unrest in the area. 

Currently, the police are investigating the case and examining the matter. However, the AAP leader has not been arrested yet.


 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

