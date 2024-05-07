AAP MLA Amanatullah's Son Jumps Queue to Fill Fuel in Noida, Thrashes Staff With Iron Rod | VIDEO

Advertisement

Noida: Trouble mounted for Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son on Tuesday after the latter allegedly abused and thrashed a staff working at a petrol pump near Mahamaya Bridge in Sector 95 at Noida with an iron rod. Based on the CCTV footage, an FIR was filed against the MLA and his son for allegedly threatening cops and thrashing the staff respectively.

As per the CCTV footage, Khan's son was allegedly seen thrashing people who were queued up before him. As per the complainant, Khan allegedly attacked him because he wanted to fuel his car first.

#BREAKING | AAP MLA Amanatullah's son thrashes petrol pump staff in Noida, incident caught on cam



What Exactly Transpired?

The MLA's son who was accompanied by some of his friends arrived at the petrol pump in a car. However, an altercation broke out between the MLA's son and a pump employee, which further escalated into a physical altercation between the two.

Reportedly, the MLA's son broke the queue demanding the employees fuelled up his car first. The MLA's son got enraged after the employee refused to obey him thus leading to a confrontation. Soon after, the AAP MLA arrived at the spot, who as per the complainant, too threatened him.

Videos Go Viral

Two videos of the entire episode have gone viral on social media. While one video shows the MLA's son assaulting a petrol pump employee, the other shows Khan speaking with two policemen at the petrol pump.

18 Cases Against Amanatullah Khan

There are already 18 cases registered against the AAP MLA that include money laundering and threatening.