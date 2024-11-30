AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Arrested by Delhi Police in Connection With Extortion Case

New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was on Saturday arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case registered in 2023. According to the Delhi Police, the arrest was made after an investigation revealed an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, currently based abroad. As per the allegations, in the said audio clip, the conversation between the MLA and the gangster allegedly involved discussions about collecting ransom money from businessmen in Delhi.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

Earlier, Naresh Balyan was called to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch office in RK Puram for questioning and was later arrested. The arrest came after an investigation into the case revealed an audio clip of a conversation between the Uttam Nagar MLA and gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Further interrogation with the MLA is being carried out by the police.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh again lashed out at the BJP, saying, “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of law and order in Delhi. There is a conspiracy against the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Under this conspiracy, MLA Naresh Balyan has been arrested by Delhi Police.”