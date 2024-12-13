AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath As Delhi Cabinet Minister

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, on Friday, took oath as the new Cabinet minister in the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas. Shokeen's induction into the Delhi Cabinet was done following former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister, Kailash Gahlot's resignation from the post. The AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat was sworn in as a minister in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. He was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.