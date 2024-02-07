English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 00:01 IST

AAP Plans Shobha Yatras, Feasts in Delhi on Jan 22 to Celebrate Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

The AAP has planned shobha yatras, feasts, sundar kand recitals and aartis to celebrate the historic event.

Digital Desk
Stunning Night View of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. See Pics
The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: To mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony, a slew of events have been planned across Delhi by the AAP including, shobha yatras and feasts on Monday. The AAP has also planned Sundar Kand recitals and aartis to celebrate the historic event. 
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said that while the entire country is enthusiastically lined up to welcome Lord Ram, Delhi is not lagging behind.  

"All party ministers, MLAs, councillors, leaders, and workers will participate in 'bhandaras' (community kitchens), prasad distribution, and shobha yatras organised to celebrate Lord Ram's welcome on January 22 across all 70 constituencies of Delhi," Pandey said.  He added that Ramlila is being organised in Delhi and 'shobha yatras' are being taken out at seven places to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Lord Ram idol.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attended the three-day Ramlila event being organised by the Delhi government's Art, Culture and Languages department. 

The conclusion of the event, which began on Saturday, will coincide with Monday's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The party had organised recitation of Sundar Kand on Tuesday. “On this joyous and fortunate occasion, 'bhandaras' are being arranged in many locations across 44 constituencies in Delhi," Pandey said. 

"Additionally, Sundar Kand recitals are being organised by the party in three constituencies. Moreover, in 16-17 constituencies, after the aarti (worship), a programme for distributing fruit prasad has been scheduled,” the AAP MLA shared. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged all ministers, party MLAs, councillors, leaders, and workers to participate wherever a shobha yatra is taking place, contribute to the bhandaras and serve the people on this glorious occasion.
“Under the 'Mukyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' plan, additional trains are being operated from Delhi to Ayodhya for the pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last year announced that trains would be run to Ayodhya under the Delhi government’s free pilgrimage scheme. 

"Lord Ram does not belong to any specific political party. He is the epitome of the highest standards of humanity for the entire country. He represents the greatest ideals of Indian civilisation that adorn humanity. So CM Arvind Kejriwal will surely go to seek his blessings, and all party leaders will line up together to visit with their families,” he added. 

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 22:58 IST

