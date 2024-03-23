×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 16:15 IST

AAP's Delhi Office Sealed , Says Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi has been "sealed" from all sides, its senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AAP's Delhi Office Sealed , Says Atishi
AAP's Delhi Office Sealed , Says Atishi | Image:AAP
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi has been "sealed" from all sides, its senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

In a post on X, she questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it goes against the concept of having a "level playing field" in elections as promised by the Constitution.

"How can access to a national party's office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that all access to the party office has been stopped by the Union government.

"We will approach EC. The Central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct," he said in a post on X.

In a press conference, Bharadwaj said that the Election Commission should act as a neutral institution and ensure strict action against police officers.

The AAP office at DDU Marg near ITO in central Delhi was also blocked on Friday during a protest by party leaders and volunteers at the BJP headquarters, just a few metres ahead of it, against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj said two ministers, including himself and Atishi, were stopped from going to the party office. How can a national party's office be sealed during elections, he asked.

He also claimed that the vehicle in which Atishi was going home was stopped by the police.

Atishi also posted a video on X in which she can be seen arguing with a Delhi Police officer while some AAP leaders laid down on the road as a mark of protest over being stopped by the police.

Bharadwaj accused the police of barricading the AAP office and preventing party leaders from going there and said they would complain to the EC over the matter. The AAP office was barricaded from all sides on Friday and no one was allowed to go inside, he claimed.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28, following his arrest on Thursday by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 16:15 IST

