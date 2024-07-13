Published 13:06 IST, July 13th 2024
AAP's Landslide Victory in Jalandhar West By-Polls, Mohinder Bhagat Wins by Margin of 37,000 votes
The election results marked a massive turnaround for the AAP, which had secured only 15,000 votes in the Jalandhar West segment during the LS election.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
AAP's Mohinder Bhagat wins Jalandhar West seat by margin of over 37,000 votes | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:06 IST, July 13th 2024