Updated April 7th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas' Today At Jantar Mantar Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat | Image: ANI/File
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is holding a collective day long fast on Sunday, April 7, to protest against the arrest of party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party along with the party workers will hold ‘Samuhik Upwas’ at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. AAP Leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has also appealed to those who could not come to Jantar Mantar, but are willing to participate in AAP's fight against Kejriwal's arrest may observe fast at their homes, villages and blocks. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. 

 

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates: 

  • AAP To Begin Fast At 10 AM Today

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will begin their fast at 10am today. 

 

 

(This is a LIVE Copy. Follow For More Details) 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

