BJP Holds 'Sharab Se Sheesh Mahal' Protest to Counter AAP's Worldwide Hunger Strike | LIVE
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is holding a collective day long fast on Sunday, April 7, to protest against the arrest of party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party along with the party workers will hold ‘Samuhik Upwas’ at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. AAP Leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has also appealed to those who could not come to Jantar Mantar, but are willing to participate in AAP's fight against Kejriwal's arrest may observe fast at their homes, villages and blocks. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses protest rally against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday addressed a protest rally against Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest at Khatkar Kalan village in Punjab.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are holding ‘Sharab Se Sheesh Mahal’ Protest in Delhi's Connaught Place. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is also present at the protest.
- People of Delhi Want Bail For Kejriwal: Atishi
"People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They don't think of him as a CM but as their son, or brother. All want the bail for Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's ED and CBI haven't been able to show a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP. If there is any money trail in this issue, it's from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP. Why BJP's has not been raided, or accused, why has the BJP's National President not been summoned or arrested?..." said AAP leader Atishi ahead of fast.
- Preparations Underway At Jantar Mantar For AAP's Strike
Preparations are underway at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for Aam Aadmi Party's Hunger Strike.
- Jailed Arvind Kejriwal's Posters Put Up At Jantar Mantar
Posters of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have been put at Jantar Mantar.
- AAP To Begin Fast At 10 AM Today
The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will begin their fast at 10am today.
