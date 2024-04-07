BJP Holds 'Sharab Se Sheesh Mahal' Protest to Counter AAP's Worldwide Hunger Strike | LIVE

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat | Image: ANI/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is holding a collective day long fast on Sunday, April 7, to protest against the arrest of party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party along with the party workers will hold ‘Samuhik Upwas’ at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. AAP Leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has also appealed to those who could not come to Jantar Mantar, but are willing to participate in AAP's fight against Kejriwal's arrest may observe fast at their homes, villages and blocks. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses protest rally against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday addressed a protest rally against Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest at Khatkar Kalan village in Punjab.

BJP Holds Protest in Delhi's CP

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are holding ‘Sharab Se Sheesh Mahal’ Protest in Delhi's Connaught Place. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is also present at the protest.

People of Delhi Want Bail For Kejriwal: Atishi

"People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They don't think of him as a CM but as their son, or brother. All want the bail for Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's ED and CBI haven't been able to show a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP. If there is any money trail in this issue, it's from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP. Why BJP's has not been raided, or accused, why has the BJP's National President not been summoned or arrested?..." said AAP leader Atishi ahead of fast.

Advertisement

Preparations Underway At Jantar Mantar For AAP's Strike

Preparations are underway at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for Aam Aadmi Party's Hunger Strike.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Visuals of preparations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of AAP's 'Upvas Diwas' scheduled to be held later today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/QHM2Cl03vP) pic.twitter.com/3ws5Bsyh6K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Jailed Arvind Kejriwal 's Posters Put Up At Jantar Mantar

Posters of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have been put at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: AAP Leaders to Observe Collective Fast at Jantar Mantar Today



Tune in here to watch all the latest updates: https://t.co/rEFObNgR6j#AAP #ArvindKejriwal #JantarMantar pic.twitter.com/CKPpiStJRC — Republic (@republic)

AAP To Begin Fast At 10 AM Today

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will begin their fast at 10am today.

Advertisement

CM @ArvindKejriwal की साज़िशन गिरफ़्तारी के ख़िलाफ़ देश और दुनियाभर में केजरीवाल समर्थक रखेंगे उपवास‼️



🗓️तिथि: 7 April

🕙समय: 10 AM#KejriwalKeLiyeUpwas7April #केजरीवाल_के_लिए_उपवास_7अप्रैल pic.twitter.com/MFmATLwCaE — AAP (@AamAadmiParty)

(This is a LIVE Copy. Follow For More Details)