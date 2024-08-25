Published 23:51 IST, August 25th 2024
AAP Set To Make Debut In Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls, Announces First List of 7 candidates
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of candidates on seven seats for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. J&K will undergo polls in three phases.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
AAP announces first list of 7 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls
23:51 IST, August 25th 2024