Published 23:49 IST, November 17th 2024
AAP Sinking Ship: Delhi Cong on Gahlot's Resignation
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday called the Aam Aadmi Party a sinking ship after its senior leader and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the p
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kailash Gahlot quit AAP | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:49 IST, November 17th 2024