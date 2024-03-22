×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:23 IST

AAP Won't Celebrate Holi, to Gherao PM's Residence in Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

The AAP will not celebrate Holi this year and will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail
AAP Won't Celebrate Holi, to Gherao PM's Residence in Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The AAP will not celebrate Holi this year and will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai alleged that MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were stopped from meeting the family members of the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal's arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev," the Delhi minister said.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme.

Advertisement

"On March 24, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be burnt in all Assembly constituencies. On the day of Holi on March 25, we will not organise any programme and on March 26, we will gherao the prime minister's residence," Rai said.

He said a joint movement against the AAP national convenor's arrest will be announced soon after discussions among the INDIA bloc constituents.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

a few seconds ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

3 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

8 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

10 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

16 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

19 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

20 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

21 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

23 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

23 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

26 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

34 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

38 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo