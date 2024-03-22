×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:39 IST

AAP Workers Protesting The Arrest Of Kejriwal Outside Rajasthan BJP HQ Caned By Police

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers were lathi-charged on Friday outside the BJP state headquarters here while they were protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers were lathi-charged on Friday outside the BJP state headquarters here while they were protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP election in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were present inside the party's state office when the drama unfolded outside.

The AAP workers marched to the local BJP headquarters marching from their party office in the Jyoti Nagar area.

Police erected barricades on the route to stop the march and later resorted to caning the political party's workers.

AAP state president Naveen Paliwal said that the BJP government is destroying democracy and trying to suppress the voice of the public.

He called Kejriwal the "most honest chief minister" and said his jailing will never be accepted by the people of the country.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday evening. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:39 IST

