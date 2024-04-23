Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal's diabetes treatment in Tihar jail, a video of AAP leaders participating in Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra has been doing rounds on social media wherein Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj can be seen accompanying a man dressed as Lord Hanuman with insulin in both his hands. It seemed like the gesture was directed towards attacking the Tihar jail administration for their alleged refusal to provide insulin to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal previously.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj asserted that despite the perceived threat to Arvind Kejriwal's life, neither Tihar nor the Central Government showed readiness to provide him with insulin. He also drew parallels to the mythological narrative where Lord Hanuman saved Lord Ram's younger brother, Laxman, with 'Sanjeevani', emphasizing Hanuman's role in removing difficulties.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra today.



The shobha yatra had a man dressed up as Lord Hanuman with insulin in both his hands.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was administered low-dose insulin at Tihar Jail… pic.twitter.com/U2bvthtlOR — ANI (@ANI)

“Lord Hanuman removes everyone’s difficulties. When Lord Ram faced difficulties, he brought Sanjeevani for him. Arvind Kejriwal is just a devotee, he worships Him. Today, Arvind Kejriwal’s life was under threat. Neither Tihar nor the Central Government was ready to administer him insulin. We had to approach the Court. But today, on Hanuman Jayanti, with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, he has been given insulin. I thank Bajrang Bali from the bottom of my heart…” Bharadwaj told media.

Advertisement

Social Media Schools AAP

AAP's gesture faced severe backlash on social media, with users criticizing leaders for politicizing every issue. They lambasted the party for linking Hanuman Jayanti with Kejriwal's Insulin row, expressing discontent over what they perceived as opportunistic manoeuvres. Check out a few social media reactions here

Advertisement

“They can stoop to any levels. How are Hanuman Jayanti and Kejriwal’s Insulin related??? Even people are tired of this AAPiyas politicising everything, every freaking thing in Delhi”, a social media user tweeted.

“Astha ka mazak banana hi Inka kaam ha. Sharm bhi nahi aati (Making a joke out of faith is their only job. They don't even feel ashamed)”, another user stated.

Advertisement

Echoing similar remarks another user said, “Arrre aap bhi Hindu card use kae rahen hai?? Kya pata Christ ne bhi insulin ki help ho? Plz Bhagwan koh politics se door rakho. (You're playing the Hindu card too? Who knows, maybe even Christ helped with insulin? Please keep God away from politics).”

Another asked EC to take action. “In the model code of conduct, this is not acceptable. Election Commission, kindly take cognisance of this video and take appropriate action”, tweeted the user.

Advertisement

Kejriwal Given Insulin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a ‘low dose’ of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail in New Delhi said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed this news received on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said the development was the result of the blessings of the deity.

Advertisement

According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on April 22 evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 p.m., following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.