'Abhi Picture Baki Hai': Ex-Army Chief Naravane After India Strikes Terror Hubs in Pakistan, PoK

New Delhi: The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) early Tuesday morning. The operation, named ‘Operation Sindoor’, came two weeks after a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

'This Is Just the Beginning'

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the strike.

Posting a cryptic message, he said, “Abhi picture baki hai…”, indicating that more could follow in India's campaign against cross-border terrorism.

Naravane, who served as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, suggested that the current strikes are only a glimpse of India’s strategic posture.

Sources told ANI that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is currently briefing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block. The Defence Minister is expected to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the developments and the outcomes of Operation Sindoor.

Women Officers Lead the Communication Front

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conducted a press briefing at 10:30 AM on May 7.

Notably, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed the media.

‘Measured, Responsible, Non-Escalatory’