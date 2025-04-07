‘Absurd’: Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Police For Converting Civil Suits Into Criminal Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police over frequent petitions to convert civil cases into criminal ones. Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, expressed strong disapproval of this practice, calling it a “complete breakdown of rule of law.”

“This is wrong what is happening in UP. Every day civil suits are being converted to criminal cases. It’s absurd, merely not giving money cannot be turned into an offence. I will ask the IO to come to the witness box. Let the IO stand in the witness box and make out the case of crime. We direct it, let him learn his lesson, this is not the way you file chargesheets. It’s strange that it’s happening day in and day out in UP, lawyers have forgotten there is civil jurisdiction also," the CJI remarked, as per LiveLaw.

Concerns Raised Over Money-Related Case

The case at the center of this controversy involved a money-related dispute. The police had filed a chargesheet requesting that a civil case be transformed into a criminal one. The petitioner, however, accused the police of taking bribes to turn the civil case into a criminal matter, further complicating the situation.

The Supreme Court took immediate action by staying the criminal prosecution in the case.

Court Issues Strict Warning to UP Police

During the hearing, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the absurdity of converting civil suits into criminal offenses. He remarked, "Merely not giving money cannot be turned into an offense."

He also directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to appear in court and justify the charges filed. "Let the IO stand in the witness box and make out the case of crime," the CJI said.

The court also issued a stern warning that the police would face costs if similar petitions are filed again. The Supreme Court further directed Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar and the investigating officer to file a response within two weeks.