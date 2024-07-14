sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:47 IST, July 14th 2024

ABVP Alleges NSUI Vandalised DUSU Office Bearers' Offices; Police Complaint Filed

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Sunday alleged that some members of the NSUI, including DUSU Vice President Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office on North Campus. Police said they have received a complaint and will register an FIR.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
22:47 IST, July 14th 2024