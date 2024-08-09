sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ACB Raids Revenue Officer’s Residence In Nizamabad, Uncovers Cash, Assets Worth Rs 6.07 Crore

Published 20:45 IST, August 9th 2024

ACB Raids Revenue Officer’s Residence In Nizamabad, Uncovers Cash, Assets Worth Rs 6.07 Crore

ACB uncovered cash and assets worth Rs 6.07 cr during raids at the residence of the Superintendent of the Nizamabad Municipal Revenue Department in Nizamabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Staggering cash and assets uncovered during raids at a Revenue officer's residence in Telangana's Nizamabad
Staggering cash and assets uncovered during raids at a Revenue officer's residence in Telangana's Nizamabad | Image: x/ screen grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:45 IST, August 9th 2024