A woman and her 2-year-old son were mowed down by a vehicle in Delhi. | Image: Representational

Advertisement

Shimla: Three persons were killed on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, police said.

The vehicle's three occupants were on its way to Panchkula from Bajaura when the accident took place near Kataula in Mandi, they said.

Advertisement

Police said the deceased were identified as Bashir Ali and Azam from Uttarakhand, and Salim from Haryana.

The vehicle belonged to Panchkula resident Salim, who was a cheese trader. He was returning after a sale at Bajaura, they said.

Advertisement

Police said a case has been registered on the metter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.