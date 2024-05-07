Updated December 22nd, 2021 at 22:07 IST
Accused escapes from police custody in Nashik
Nashik (Maha), Dec 22 (PTI) A man arrested in a theft case ran away here on Wednesday, an official said.
Liyakat alias Ali Taqdeer Shah and Amol alias Bunty Vasant Salunke (35) were arrested in a theft case and produced before a court which remanded them in two-day police custody on Tuesday.
Mumbai Naka police took them to Dwarka outpost for some investigation on Wednesday when Salunke asked the police guards to unlock his handcuffs, saying he wanted to wash his mouth.
When his handcuffs were unlocked, Salunke freed his hand and fled, the official said.
Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK
