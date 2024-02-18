English
Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

Accused in drug case held after being on run for ten years

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 1 min read
Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A 39-year-old man, who was absconding for over ten years after being named in a drug case, has been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Abu Harera Kurdus Khan was arrested from his village Kodrao Nankar in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

He was absconding since 2010 after getting bail in a drug case registered at Azad Maidan police station here, the official said.

After receiving information that he was hiding in his village, a team of ANC officials visited Kodrao Nankar earlier this week. He could not be traced, but the police learnt that Khan was actively involved in the local panchayat elections.

The ANC team then made it known that they were leaving for Mumbai as Khan's trail had gone cold, but halted at a spot 50 km away. After getting a tip-off that he had returned home, the team dashed there and nabbed him on Wednesday, the police official said.

He was being brought to Mumbai and would be produced before a court, the official added. PTI DC KRK KRK KRK

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

