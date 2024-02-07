‘Not Even Christian or Muslim Can Decline Invitation..’ Acharya Pramod Schools Boycott Brigade

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the nation gears up for Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod said that not even an individual following Christianity or Islam could decline an invitation to the Ram Mandir event.

Slamming the Opposition bloc boycotting Ram Mandir pran pratishtha scheduled for January 22, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “This is unfortunate. Not even a Christian or a priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can't even be imagined.”

Advertisement

“Declining the invitation means insulting the civilisation and culture of India. It means challenging the pride and existence of India...I would like to urge all Opposition parties, fight the BJP but not Ram. Fight BJP but not Sanatana. Fight BJP but not India," said Acharya Pramod.

Major opposition parties have declined the invitation to Ram Mandir ceremony including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Akhilesh Yadav among others.

Advertisement

Upon PM Modi’s role in the construction of Ram Mandir, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "It is correct that the temple has been constructed after the Supreme Court's order. But had Modi not been the Prime Minister of the country, had someone else been the Prime Minister this verdict would not have come and the temple would not have been built. So, I would like to give the credit to Narendra Modi.”