Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 27th, 2022 at 12:55 IST

Active coronavirus cases in Puducherry down to 142

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Puducherry, Feb 27 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a further dip in new COVID-19 cases with only 10 new infections reported on Sunday taking the overall tally to 1,65,711.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 1,302 samples were reported from Puducherry (five), Karaikal (four) and Mahe (one).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, reported no fresh case, the Director said.

The Director said the active cases in the Union Territory were 142 that comprised 13 patients in hospitals and 129 patients in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 37 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged while the overall recoveries were 1,63,607.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the health department has examined 22,14,081 samples so far and found 18,59,055 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate in the UT was 0.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.73 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered a total of 15,90,515 doses so far comprising 9,31,303 first doses, 6,46,844 second doses and 12,368 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

Published February 27th, 2022 at 12:55 IST

