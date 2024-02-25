Advertisement

Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh once again went past the 15,000 mark as the state reported 1,608 fresh coronavirus infections as against 1,107 recoveries on Friday.

The state reported six deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, according to the latest bulletin.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 20,27,650 positives, 19,98,561 recoveries and 13,970 deaths.

The number of active cases now stood at 15,119.

Chittoor district reported 281, SPS Nellore 261 and East Godavari 213 fresh cases of the virus in 24 hours. Five districts registered between 100 and 170 new cases each while five others added less than 100 each.

SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts had two fresh fatalities each while Visakhapatnam and West Godavari had one each in a day.