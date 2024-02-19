English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 18:15 IST

Active Covid-19 cases drop below 14,000 in AP

Active Covid-19 cases drop below 14,000 in AP

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Active coronavirus cases reduced by 483 to drop below the 14,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 1,651 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday while 1,179 fresh positives were added.

Also, 11 COVID-19-infected persons succumbed in a day, taking the overall toll so far to 14,089, a health department bulletin said.

Advertisement

It said the state now has 13,905 active cases.

The gross positives climbed to 20,40,708 and recoveries to 20,12,714.

Advertisement

East Godavari district reported 192 fresh cases, consequent to which its active caseload increased by 69.

Chittoor added 190 new cases, but its active caseload decreased by 170.

Advertisement

Krishna logged 167, West Godavari 161, SPS Nellore 131, Prakasam 124 and Guntur 107 new cases in 24 hours.

Prakasam’s active cases fell by 208 to 2,370, the highest in the state now.

Advertisement

In 24 hours, Visakhapatnam reported 47 cases, Kadapa 30, Srikakulam 19, Anantapuramu eight, Kurnool two and Vizianagaram, one.

Chittoor reported three fresh fatalities, Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each, and East Godavari and Guntur one each in a day. PTI DBV APR APR

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

4 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videos30 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Republic Reporter Dragged, Assaulted And Arrested By Cops

    Politics News41 minutes ago

  4. Court Acquits 4 Men Accused of Killing 2 During 2020 Delhi Riots

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

    Automobile41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo