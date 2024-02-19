Advertisement

Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Active coronavirus cases reduced by 483 to drop below the 14,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 1,651 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday while 1,179 fresh positives were added.

Also, 11 COVID-19-infected persons succumbed in a day, taking the overall toll so far to 14,089, a health department bulletin said.

It said the state now has 13,905 active cases.

The gross positives climbed to 20,40,708 and recoveries to 20,12,714.

East Godavari district reported 192 fresh cases, consequent to which its active caseload increased by 69.

Chittoor added 190 new cases, but its active caseload decreased by 170.

Krishna logged 167, West Godavari 161, SPS Nellore 131, Prakasam 124 and Guntur 107 new cases in 24 hours.

Prakasam’s active cases fell by 208 to 2,370, the highest in the state now.

In 24 hours, Visakhapatnam reported 47 cases, Kadapa 30, Srikakulam 19, Anantapuramu eight, Kurnool two and Vizianagaram, one.

Chittoor reported three fresh fatalities, Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each, and East Godavari and Guntur one each in a day. PTI DBV APR APR