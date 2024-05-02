Advertisement

Active Covid-19 cases fell from 400 to 395 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday when there were 41 cases.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM, 75 people got discharged and there were no deaths, said a bulletin.

The gross positives now stood at 23,19,448, recoveries at 23,04,323 and deaths 14,730, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district reported 15 fresh cases and East Godavari 10. Of the remaining 11 districts, two reported zero and the others less than five new cases each.

East Godavari now has 123 active cases and Anantapuramu 108. The rest of the districts saw less than 40 active cases each with the lowest in Kurnool that recorded one.