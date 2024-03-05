Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Actress And Social Media Star Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery

This comes after a retired employee complained with Fouth Town police stating some 750 gm of gold ornaments were stolen from his residence about 10 days ago.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru woman arrested
Representative image | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Vishakhapatnam: An actress and social media star was arrested by the city police for stealing gold ornaments of 400gm.

As per media reports, the police recovered the stolen jewellery from the actress identified as Soumya Shetty alias Soumya Killampalle.

This comes after a retired employee complained with Fouth Town police stating some 750 gm of gold ornaments were stolen from his residence about 10 days ago.

Based on the complaint, the police began an investigation and collected a few fingerprints, and CCTV footage that directed them to the actress.

Sowmya had acted in a few small movies.

Reports suggest that she befriended the retired employee's daughter on the social media platforms and began visiting his house.

Officials said that later the actress noticed the valuables present there and after gaining the family’s trust, she started sneaking into their bedrooms to steal the gold items from the house.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

