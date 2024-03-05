Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Actress And Social Media Star Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery
This comes after a retired employee complained with Fouth Town police stating some 750 gm of gold ornaments were stolen from his residence about 10 days ago.
Vishakhapatnam: An actress and social media star was arrested by the city police for stealing gold ornaments of 400gm.
As per media reports, the police recovered the stolen jewellery from the actress identified as Soumya Shetty alias Soumya Killampalle.
Based on the complaint, the police began an investigation and collected a few fingerprints, and CCTV footage that directed them to the actress.
Sowmya had acted in a few small movies.
Reports suggest that she befriended the retired employee's daughter on the social media platforms and began visiting his house.
Officials said that later the actress noticed the valuables present there and after gaining the family’s trust, she started sneaking into their bedrooms to steal the gold items from the house.
