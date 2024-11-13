sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Adani Commits $10 Billion to US Energy and Infra Projects, Aims to Create 15,000 Jobs

Published 19:38 IST, November 13th 2024

Adani Commits $10 Billion to US Energy and Infra Projects, Aims to Create 15,000 Jobs

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump as the partnership between India and the United States deepens.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Adani Commits $10 Billion to US Energy Project, to Create 15,000 Jobs
Adani Commits $10 Billion to US Energy Project, to Create 15,000 Jobs | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:38 IST, November 13th 2024