Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

'Add A Little Rat Poison...': Angry Social Media Users React To 'Gulab Jamun Pizza' | WATCH

Viral Video: An internet video of a restaurant making cheese-filled gulab jamun pizza is doing the rounds.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Gulab Jamun Pizza
Gulab Jamun Pizza | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: It is very easy to look through recipes from a variety of cuisines on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram. But it can be challenging to discover the correct recipes to follow these days because there is so much food content available online. Anything may become viral on social media in a couple of minutes due to its wide reach. That being said, strange food pairings or combos are the one thing we don't want to become popular on social media. However, a horrifying mix of foods has recently gone viral on social media.

Gulab Jamun Pizza

Gulab jamun, a soft and syrup-soaked treat, is one of India's most popular desserts among foodies. The traditional Indian dessert served at weddings and gatherings is sometimes paired with an ice cream scoop. The internet, however, is disgusted by a daring and disrespectful attempt to combine the mouth-watering sweetness of gulab jamun with cheesy pizza.

Netizens Reacts Strongly

An internet video of a restaurant making cheese-filled gulab jamun pizza is doing the rounds. The chef is shown in the video carefully making the pizza dough and then dripping sweet syrup over the crust. Next, the cook smashes a gulab jamun and scatters it liberally on top of the dough soaked in syrup. The cook makes an unusual dish by adding a lot of cheese, baking it till it's perfectly baked, and then topping it with six full gulab jamuns. "Cheesy Gulab Jamun Pizza First Time In India" was the caption attached to a video that an Instagram food handle, posted. "Decent Taste Especially For The People Crazy For Sweets."

Foodies are horrified by the video instead of being fascinated by it. One person replied, "Please add a little rat poison for flavor." The video has received a ton of likes and comments since it was shared.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Viral

