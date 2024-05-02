Advertisement

Bengaluru: Two Class 10 students were detained by police for allegedly extorting valuables worth Rs 35 lakh from their classmate by blackmailing him.

According to sources, the victim student was addicted to online gambling. In fear of getting his activities leaked by the accused students, the boy allegedly stole gold ornaments from his house and gave it to them. The accused classmates then sold off some gold with the help of four others who were arrested by the cops.

Advertisement

The matter came to light when the victim’s father noticed missing gold ornaments at home and approached RR Nagar police around two weeks ago.

In his complaint, the man told police that his son had a habit of playing online games, and how the accused blackmailed him of leaking his activities, compelling him to give them the gold.

Advertisement

According to the father, the boys first asked the victim to bring money and when he said that didn't have money, they asked him to steal gold from the house and give it to them. When his family asked him, he confided in them and shared the details.

300gm gold, Rs 23 Lakh Recovered

Acting swiftly, the police made a recovery of 300 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 23 lakh in cash, which they got by selling 400 gm of gold. Police are yet to recover a diamond necklace that the boy had handed over to the accused.

The duo had sold the gold with the help of one of the adult associates whose family is engaged in the jewellery business in Kengeri.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda urged the parents of teenagers to keep a tab on them and keep them away from online games as it is can turn dangerous for them.

