Keonjhar: A 49-year-old Additional Block Development Officer (BDO) was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Monday. The local police recovered his dead body from railway tracks in Keonjhar and shifted it to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the deceased had been identified as Bidubhushan Jena (49), who was serving as the additional block development officer of Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district.

Jena had boarded a train from Harichandanpur at 1.25 am Monday to visit Keonjhar for some official work, he said.

However, his mutilated body was later found on the railway tracks near an overbridge, about 1 km from Harichandanpur.

It is yet to be ascertained whether he fell from the train or was pushed by someone, he said.

Based on a written complaint by Jajpur Road railway station master Pravin Kumar, the local GRP registered a case and started an investigation.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

