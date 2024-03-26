×

Defence
Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Adhikari Meets Bengal Guv, Urges Him to Visit Family of 'Murdered BJP Worker'

Suvendu Adhikari called on WB Governor C V Ananda Bose and urged him to visit Pingla where the body of a youth, claimed to be a BJP activist, was found in a field last week.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari | Image:ANI
Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and urged him to visit Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district where the body of a youth, claimed to be a BJP activist, was found in a field last week.

The governor agreed to go, claimed the BJP MLA while talking to reporters after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan.

Adhikari said he told the governor that TMC was involved in the "brutal murder of the youth to scare away the local BJP workers before Lok Sabha elections".

"We have told the hon'ble governor if he can visit Chopra recently after being asked by the TMC, he must come to the aid of the poor family of Santanu Bera - the victim of murder at Pingla - within the parameters of the model code of conduct. The governor agreed to go," Adhikari said.

Bose had visited Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on February 19 following the death of four minor boys in a soil cave-in during drainage expansion work.

The TMC has accused the BJP of playing politics over 'dead bodies' following the "mysterious death of Bera".

Maintaining that the party has nothing to do with Bera's death, TMC MLA Akhil Giri claimed he was an alcoholic and could have died due to family disputes.

About claims by Trinamool Congress MLA Somnath Shyam that there are corruption cases against Adhikari which are yet to be investigated, the BJP leader dared him and "his mentors in the TMC," to come forward and prove one single charge.

"There had been 42 cases framed against me. All of which are concocted. I have been asking Mamata Banerjee to prove one single charge against me," he added.

Adhikari said BJP has shown its pro-people, clean, anti-corruption image by nominating former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk and the 'face' of women's movement at Sandeshkhali Rekha Patra, which foretells that the party will sweep the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

