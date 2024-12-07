Adityanath Lauds Newlyweds at Mass Marriage, Sends Strong Message Against Social Evils

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the BJP's 'double-engine' government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is steadfast in its commitment to protect daughters and safeguard their dignity.

Speaking at a mass marriage ceremony of 401 couples held at the National Inter College in Pindra under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, the chief minister highlighted the transformative changes brought under PM Modi's leadership since 2014.

He said the emergence of a "New India" has created a respectable and empowered position for women in society.

Referring to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative launched by Modi, Adityanath said, "It has enabled daughters to excel and prove their talents in every field across the country. Protecting, educating and empowering our daughters remains a paramount responsibility. The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a historic step in this direction, symbolising the collective effort to support women's dignity and societal welfare." Adityanath showered flowers on the newlyweds, gave them his blessings and wished them a prosperous married life, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

He noted that initiatives such as the construction of toilets in every household have become a symbol of women's dignity, while the PM-Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana reflects women's pride.

"Providing free LPG connections through the Ujjwala Yojana was a significant step to protect the health of sisters and daughters by reducing exposure to harmful smoke. This initiative has benefited 10 crore families across the country, including around two crore families in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

Referring to the event, he said, "It sends a strong message that together, we can combat social evils. The resolution of 401 brides and grooms joining the marriage bond is truly remarkable, commendable and praiseworthy. They have taken a stand against child marriage and dowry." "Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, we launched the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in 2017. The government provides Rs 51,000 for each marriage, which includes Rs 10,000 for clothing and other essentials for the bride and groom, Rs 35,000 deposited directly into the bride's account and Rs 6,000 allocated for the pandal and other arrangements. These ceremonies are organised with dignity and grandeur," Adityanath said.

He added that under the mass marriage scheme, over four lakh daughters in Uttar Pradesh have been married so far.