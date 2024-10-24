sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Shocker: ADM Found Dead In Ayodhya Under Mysterious Circumstances, Blood-Soaked Body Recovered

Published 17:04 IST, October 24th 2024

UP Shocker: ADM Found Dead In Ayodhya Under Mysterious Circumstances, Blood-Soaked Body Recovered

In a shocking incident, the blood-soaked body of a senior government official was found at his residence here in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ADM posted in Ayodhya found dead under mysterious condition at his residence
ADM posted in Ayodhya found dead under mysterious condition at his residence | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:04 IST, October 24th 2024