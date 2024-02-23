A Special Court of Representatives summoned Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on March 28. | Image: Republic Digital

Bengaluru: Amid the growing list of troubles mounting for the Congress Party, a Special Court of Representatives on Friday summoned the top Congress leaders in Karnataka – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Party leader Rahul Gandhi – to appear before it on March 28, over allegations of derogatory advertisements against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections held last year.

The court issued summons to the Congress leaders after conducting an inquiry, following a private complaint by Vinod Kumar, lawyer representing the BJP side, in which he had alleged that the Congress had advertised against the BJP during the election campaign.

