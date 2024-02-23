Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

‘Advertisements Against BJP’: Top Karnataka Cong Leaders Summoned to Appear Before Court on March 28

A Special Court of Representatives summoned Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on March 28.

Digital Desk
A Special Court of Representatives summoned Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on March 28.
A Special Court of Representatives summoned Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on March 28. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the growing list of troubles mounting for the Congress Party, a Special Court of Representatives on Friday summoned the top Congress leaders in Karnataka – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Party leader Rahul Gandhi – to appear before it on March 28, over allegations of derogatory advertisements against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections held last year.

The court issued summons to the Congress leaders after conducting an inquiry, following a private complaint by Vinod Kumar, lawyer representing the BJP side, in which he had alleged that the Congress had advertised against the BJP during the election campaign.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraSonia Gandhi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo