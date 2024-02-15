Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
Aerial Video of Train Passing Through India's Largest Salt Lake | WATCH
While sharing the video X, he wrote,” Scenic rail journey over India's largest inland salt lake. Rajasthan (sic).”
Jaipur: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an aerial video of a train passing through India's largest inland salt lake in Rajasthan. While sharing the video X on Wednesday, he wrote,” Scenic rail journey over India's largest inland salt lake. Rajasthan(sic).”
The picturesque video shows a train crossing over Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake.
The Minister keeps sharing the videos and pictures of the latest railway infrastructure being developed across the country. The eight second-long video ,shared by Vaishnaw, was originally shot by one Raj Mohan according to the watermark on the clip.
The post has so far garnered almost 2,05,000 views and 12,000 likes. Several users took to Twitter to appreciate the beauty of the scene.
Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Picturesque and serene ! @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, possible to reinstall the memorable whistling sound of yesteryears Steam Locomotives, in the present day Engines ? (Sic)”
While another user wrote, “Coast (kanyakumari) to Peaks (himalayas) India's wonder is better seen by wheels on rails(sic).”
