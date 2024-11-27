Published 23:09 IST, November 27th 2024
African-American Actress Raises Her Voice Against Arrest Of Chinmoy Das, Attack On Hindus
African-American actress Mary Millben has raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das saying world leaders must speak up.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das | Image: X
New Delhi: African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus saying the issue needs to be addressed by the world leaders.
"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," said Mary Millben.
