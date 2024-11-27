sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal | Gautam Adani | Hindus Under Threat | Trump's Tariff Threat |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • African-American Actress Raises Her Voice Against Arrest Of Chinmoy Das, Attack On Hindus

Published 23:09 IST, November 27th 2024

African-American Actress Raises Her Voice Against Arrest Of Chinmoy Das, Attack On Hindus

African-American actress Mary Millben has raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das saying world leaders must speak up.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chinmoy Prabhu, Monk Protesting Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh Arrested in Dhaka
Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das | Image: X
Advertisement

New Delhi: African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus saying the issue needs to be addressed by the world leaders.

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," said Mary Millben.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:09 IST, November 27th 2024