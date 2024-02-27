Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 17:55 IST

African among 4 held in Delhi for duping man

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Four men, including an African, were arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ben Ali Diarra, a native of Côte d'Ivoire, Vishal Singh (25) and Kamal Lohar (32), both residents of Shakur Basti, and Saurav (31), a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

On February 21, Vijay Kumar, a porter, lodged a complaint alleging that he received a call on January 12 and the caller told him that a parcel had come in his name from the UK.

The caller told Kumar that he would get rich overnight once the gift is released from the airport and asked him to send Rs 1,60,500 for its clearance. The complainant believed the caller and transferred the money in three instalments, they said.

After he transferred the money, it was immediately withdrawn through ATMs and the number from which Kumar was receiving the calls was switched off, they added.

The accused used to cheat people through the same modus operandi, the police said.

Police conducted raids and arrested Vishal from Shakur Basti. Based on information shared by him, Kamal and Saurav were arrested. At their instance, Diarra was arrested from Burari, a senior police officer said.

Diarra was living in Burari for the last two-three years. He met Saurav at a shop and the two became friends, the police said.

Diarra had asked the other three accused to share details of bank accounts where he could deposit money. In return, he paid them some money, they said.

The money that was deposited in these accounts was handed over masterminds of the racket, who have been identified as Chino, Achoo and Obina, all residents of Nigeria and currently living in Burari, they said.

Two ATM cards, seven mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from the accused, the police said. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 17:55 IST

