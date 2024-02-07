After 31 Years, Puja And Arti Performed At ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ at Gyanvapi Complex

Advertisement

Varanasi: Following the Varanasi district court order which allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ - the basement of the Gyanvapi Complex, prayers were performed on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, the district court ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi complex, a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Confirming the same, Vishnu Shankar Jain wrote on X wrote, "The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti."

Advertisement

President of the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust Nagendra Pandey said that prayers were performed at midnight after the ‘tehkhana’ was opened at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Vyas ji's cellar was opened after 31 years for prayers." Asked if prayers were performed in the basement, he said, "Yes." "It was necessary to follow the court's orders, so the district administration made all the arrangements with great promptness," Pandey added.

The court had directed the local administration to make arrangements within seven days for prayers in Vyas ji ka Tehkhana. This will involve "proper arrangements" with metal barricades at the complex, it said.

Advertisement

In an earlier order on January 17, the Varanasi court had directed that the district magistrate should take charge of the cellar. But it had not then given any directions on the right to offer prayers there.





(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Advertisement

Advertisement