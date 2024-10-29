Published 14:23 IST, October 29th 2024
After 500 Years Ram Lalla Back in Ayodhya: PM Modi Terms This Diwali 'Special'
PM Modi described this year's Diwali as 'special,' noting that, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali at the newly constructed temple
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi described this year's Diwali as 'special,' noting that, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali at the newly constructed temple | Image: ani
Advertisement
14:23 IST, October 29th 2024