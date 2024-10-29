sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran vs Israel | Dhanteras | J&K Terror Attack | Baba Siddique Murder | Kerala Fireworks Accident |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • After 500 Years Ram Lalla Back in Ayodhya: PM Modi Terms This Diwali 'Special'

Published 14:23 IST, October 29th 2024

After 500 Years Ram Lalla Back in Ayodhya: PM Modi Terms This Diwali 'Special'

PM Modi described this year's Diwali as 'special,' noting that, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali at the newly constructed temple

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
pm modi ram mandir
PM Modi described this year's Diwali as 'special,' noting that, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali at the newly constructed temple | Image: ani
Advertisement

14:23 IST, October 29th 2024