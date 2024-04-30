Updated April 30th, 2024 at 12:55 IST
After Airports, Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital on High Alert After Bomb Threat
However, investigations are still underway to ascertain the credibility of the bomb threat sent to the hospital.
New Delhi: The Chacha Nehru Hospital in East Delhi on Tuesday, April 30, received a bomb threat via email. Triggering panic among medical authorities, patients were rushed out of the hospital.
The Delhi Police along with the bomb squad reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.
The officials are currently investigating the matter to determine the credibility of the threat to ensure the safety of the hospital and patients .
