Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

After BJP Retains Power in Assam Council Polls, CM Sarma Lauds PM Modi, Nadda

The BJP emerged victorious in 25 seats on Saturday, including the six they won uncontested.

Digital Desk
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:Himanta Biswa Sarma/Facebook
Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda for acknowledging the trust placed in the party by people of Dima Hasao, where it retained power in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

“Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our party will always work to fulfil people’s aspirations. I also laud our party karyakartas for their hardwork,” Modi had said on X.

Sarma, replying to the PM, said: “Heartfelt gratitude, Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji, for acknowledging the trust placed in @BJP4Assam by the people of Dima Hasao.

“Your visionary leadership inspires us to work tirelessly, ensuring that their aspirations are met. Together, we move forward for a thriving Dima Hasao and Assam as a whole.” In a post on X, Nadda said the victory shows the people’s “approval for the developmental works” carried out by the “double-engine government” under Modi.

He also lauded the party workers for working with full rigour in reaching out to the people.

“The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJO4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have on the developmental agenda of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” Sarma said in another post on X.

Sarma also said the success in Dima Hasao stands out for another reason as “nearly 35 per cent of the people in this beautiful region belong to the Christian community. Their blessings manifest the success of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas”. 

(With inputs from PTI) 
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

